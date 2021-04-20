 Skip to main content
Letter: Football
Now that we have some excitement and renewed energy about the Arizona football program, let's bring back a tradition that was fun and entertaining for all: the Haka Dance. We all remember when a former University President banned it after receiving unsolicited advice from some busy-body from the People's Republic of California. The dance is a mystical celebration of life representing a group's pride, strength and unity. Not only that, it looks great on TV.

Thomas Rothe

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

