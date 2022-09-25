 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Foothills Board Candidates Captained The Ship Calmly During COVID

For the last seven years I have had a student in the Catalina Foothills School District. Three of these years were impacted by the COVID pandemic. As a public health professor, I have viewed our families’ school district experience through this lens. Throughout the pandemic, our school board consistently “steered the ship” calmly, seeking counsel from a variety of experts, and listening authentically to a wide range of parents’ perspectives. The board demonstrated thoughtful decision making and balanced communication, and my student was back at school through an on-site option after only a few months. We need leaders who can reliably listen to all sides of the issues and make fair-minded decisions that put the academic success of all students at the top of the priority list. I am grateful for the work of Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss, and Gina Mehmert, and I support their continued leadership in the school district.

Laurel Jacobs, DrPH, MPH

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

