I've been reading the Star for as long as I can remember. I'd sit with my dad and look on as he read when I was younger. As I grew older, I read it for school work and to keep up with sports. After moving out on my own I had a subscription for a while but with price increases and the paper shrinking, I cancelled it a while back. Nowadays I pick up a copy on my way in to work during the week and occasionally splurge on the Sunday paper. I was shocked when the cashier said my total this morning for the paper. $5 for the paper? She said there was something "Special" in it. I don't know about you, but an advertisement section I didn't care for wasn't worth the extra money. Maybe its time I do what everyone else is doing and stick to getting the news from the internet. There's something about holding the paper in my hands and physically turning the pages.
Miguel Gonzalez
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.