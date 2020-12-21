Letter: For Editorial/Fun

I phoned my brother Keith yesterday and told him he and his wife Joyce are on Santa's naughty list, again, as usual. He demanded a recount or was sure I was calling with "fake news." I said I would contact Santa directly since I have direct connections and request an investigation. The next day I texted him a grandmother in Wisconsin was feeding a wayward elf with figgy pudding to have her own numbers adjusted on the nice list and Keith and Joyce's accounts had been affected by mistake but were now corrected. Still, I reminded him, he only has 2 weeks to Christmas and he and Joyce's "flirty eye" episodes were adding heavily to their naughty list numbers. I haven't heard back but I am sure he will ask for another recount! How is your holiday season going? No political agenda is attached in any way to this story, just smiles!
Karen Kellen
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
