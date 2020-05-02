Letter: For employees sake, UArizona leaders should take pay cuts

In 2000 Dick Tomey, Arizona's football coach, was given $600,000 as a pay out. Inflation since then has gone up 50%, so the pay out would be worth $900,000 today.
In 2019 Kevin Sumlin's base pay was $2,000,000.
In 2011 Lute Olson was paid about $1,000,000 a year to coach Arizona basketball. Inflation is up about 15% since then for a total of $1,150,000 a year.
In 2019 Sean Miller made a base salary of about $1,700,000.
Former University of Arizona President Peter Likins made about $500,000 in 2004. He refused any more than that. Inflation is up 36% since then, or about $680,000.
President Robert Robbins' pay package is about a million a year.
Babe Ruth once said that he should be paid more than the President of the United States because he had a better year. Sumlin, Miller and Robbins have not had better careers than Tomey, Olson nor Likins and should take a pay cut.
Matthew Somers
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
