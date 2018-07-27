Re: the July 26 letter to the editor "Kelly Fryer takes too much credit."
I was on the board of directors at the YWCA of Southern Arizona from 2008 until 2017, serving for approximately four and a half years while Kelly Fryer was the YWCA CEO (2013-2017) and approximately four and a half years prior to that with her predecessor. Based on my experience and intimate knowledge of the what has happened at the YWCA over the last few years, Kelly Fryer does not take too much credit for the current strength and effectiveness of this vital organization, she does not take enough.
Greg Hart
Midtown
