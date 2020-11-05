Letter: For goodness’ sake, Tucsonans! Get outside!

As an Infection Preventionist who has studied communicable diseases for over a decade, the path to preventing COVID-19 cases is clear. DO NOT cluster together inside! Although people worry about disinfecting surfaces, the primary route of transmission is still from inhaling the virus.
Some experts have advised against gathering with people outside of our households for the holidays. Unfortunately, that is the safest option.
If you decide to gather with friends or family outside of your usual “germ circle,” here’s some ways to lower the risk of COVID transmission to yourselves and others:
Socialize and eat outside, at least six feet apart.
Keep groups as small as possible.
People should be wearing face coverings, if not actively eating/drinking.
If you do not have an outside option, open windows and doors to improve ventilation.
Avoid singing and yelling.
Disinfect frequently-touched surfaces regularly.
DO NOT go to a group event if you feel sick or even “under the weather.”
Erin Archer Kelser, RN, BSN, CIC
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
