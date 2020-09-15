 Skip to main content
Letter: For News, get another source
If you read the Daily Star for sports news, then you are well served. If you read it to get local news, then you will get a lot of it. If you read the Star for international news, you get a lot, too. But if you read the Star for national news, forget it. Trump news can only be positive and above the fold. No word about him disparaging veterans. If you want to keep current with national news, go online and either read another newspaper or go to a news site. Subscribe to the Star for your puppy.

Mimi Pollow

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

