 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: FOR REAL ECONOMIC STIMULUS, USE BUDGET SURPLUS FOR PUBLIC SERVICE PENSIONS DEBT

  • Comments

If half of the state surplus would be used to pay some of rural and urban cities' Public Service Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) liability, it would a huge economic stimulus throughout the state. Bisbee has an unfunded liability of $20 million+. Debt service takes about 20%, $1.7 million , of our $8 million general fund budget this year. If paid off, potholes would be filled, aging city vehicles and equipment could be replaced, and people hired to better service our population. In short; a huge stimulus. And if that were done for other cities, that money would be multiplied many times over for businesses and workers.

Bisbee is not alone. In coming years there will be bankrupt cities because of PSPRS.

In the long term there is no need for two retirement systems. costing taxpayers big money. The only true non-piecemeal pension reform that makes sense, is to abolish PSPRS, protect those pensioners while bringing new money from the currently employed into the Arizona State Retirement System (ASRS).

Fred Miller

People are also reading…

Bisbee

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Political letters

It is easy to deflect criticism of President Biden by bringing up President Trump in the conversation.

Letter: Arizona Republicans

By now, no one in this state can reasonably deny that Mark Finchem and Andy Biggs enthusiastically supported the January 6 attempt to violentl…

Letter: The death of Public Health

The passage of the latest two bills by our Legislature and signed by Governor Ducey has undermined all future efforts to assure effective publ…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News