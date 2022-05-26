Letter: FOR REAL ECONOMIC STIMULUS, USE BUDGET SURPLUS FOR PUBLIC SERVICE PENSIONS DEBT

If half of the state surplus would be used to pay some of rural and urban cities' Public Service Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) liability, it would a huge economic stimulus throughout the state. Bisbee has an unfunded liability of $20 million+. Debt service takes about 20%, $1.7 million , of our $8 million general fund budget this year. If paid off, potholes would be filled, aging city vehicles and equipment could be replaced, and people hired to better service our population. In short; a huge stimulus. And if that were done for other cities, that money would be multiplied many times over for businesses and workers.
Bisbee is not alone. In coming years there will be bankrupt cities because of PSPRS.
In the long term there is no need for two retirement systems. costing taxpayers big money. The only true non-piecemeal pension reform that makes sense, is to abolish PSPRS, protect those pensioners while bringing new money from the currently employed into the Arizona State Retirement System (ASRS).
Fred Miller
People are also reading…
Bisbee
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.