Letter: FOR REAL ECONOMIC STIMULUS, USE BUDGET SURPLUS FOR PUBLIC SERVICE PENSIONS DEBT

If half of the state surplus would be used to pay some of rural and urban cities' Public Service Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) liability, it would a huge economic stimulus throughout the state. Bisbee has an unfunded liability of $20 million+. Debt service takes about 20%, $1.7 million , of our $8 million general fund budget this year. If paid off, potholes would be filled, aging city vehicles and equipment could be replaced, and people hired to better service our population. In short; a huge stimulus. And if that were done for other cities, that money would be multiplied many times over for businesses and workers.