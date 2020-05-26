Letter: For The Kids of Tucson

I know this isn't the summer we planned.
No pool or Disneyland. I can't answer your questions.
When is this over? Are we going to be O.K.?
Summer will happen anyway.
Making a splash pad on the patio with sprinklers
Lighting the chimenea and watching twinklers
Making a piñata if you can find flour
Be creative every hour.
Caroline Jennings
East side
