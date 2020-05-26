Letter: For The Kids of Tucson
Letter: For The Kids of Tucson

I know this isn't the summer we planned.

No pool or Disneyland. I can't answer your questions.

When is this over? Are we going to be O.K.?

Summer will happen anyway.

Making a splash pad on the patio with sprinklers

Lighting the chimenea and watching twinklers

Making a piñata if you can find flour

Be creative every hour.

Caroline Jennings

East side

