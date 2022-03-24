Letter: For the love of the arts

What a joy it has been to experience the return of live theater to stages throughout our special community and across the country. During the pandemic, talented performers who commit their lives to providing entertainment to others have experienced immeasurable hardships. During last weekend’s performances of Jersey Boys at Centennial Hall, signage and announcements stated that “for the protection of fellow patrons and performers, masks over the nose and mouth must be worn at all times.” It was disheartening to see fellow patrons ignore this requirement, even when approached by security personnel. I wonder if these individuals noticed that band members - and any other cast member without a line or a song – was wearing a mask, even while on stage. The moment the performers departed the venue from the stage door, each wore a highly-protective KN95 mask. Their passion, livelihood and the joy they provide remains contingent upon the protection we provide them - and our fellow human beings … For the love of the arts.
Tracy Shake
Foothills
