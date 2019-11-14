Ms. Leingang's article today missed the point about the relationship of Foreign Students to tuition payments. While some of the undergraduate students "pay" tuition, many are sponsored by their home governments to study abroad (in the U.S.). At the graduate level, most Foreign Students get tuition waivers to entice them to study at ASU, NAU, or UA. So they contribute nothing to their coffers. So while I paid my own graduate tuition costs, my graduate classmates got a free ride. How does that make sense?
Nathan Terbush
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.