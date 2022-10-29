Letter: Forest, Trees and Rabbit Holes

The historical caution of not seeing the forest for the trees is always good advice but particularly important for voting in Arizona's 2022 mid-term election. Adding to the landscape this year are rabbit holes, where Alice followed the White Rabbit and fell into a Wonderland, where up is down, everyone lies, and nothing makes sense. She meets a fantastic array of characters: a Mad Hatter, a Chesire cat, a hookah-smoking caterpillar, flamingo croquet mallets and the Queen of Hearts. I leave it to you to match candidates to these fictional characters. Some cling to the Big Lie of election fraud to woo still delusional voters who believe candidates that lose an election should not have to concede. Some even took part in preparing false electors or voted not to accept certified state electors on Jan 6th. All candidates who echo these unconstitutional actions light fires in the forest of democracy and must be defeated. Alice wakes up from her dream, but Arizona voters must live with the results.