Letter: Forgotten children

What has happened to the Children? Remember those kids separated from parents, families, guardians at the southern Arizona and Texas borders?
All those children put on buses and planes, then shipped off to dozens of “places” throughout our country?
Has our nation forgotten the wrenching scenes of child separation? Funny how that’s become old news or not news-worthy since way before the Pandemic!
Have they been returned to their families or allowed contact with them?
Are they still in custodial safe houses and who’s responsible for their mental and physical care?
I have a million questions as to their well-being and there’s been No word from the media on their fate. As a human being and retired nurse I haven’t forgotten them.
Who is working on this story?
Forgotten Children? Not for me!!
Monica Maloney
Foothills
