Letter: Former Senator Bradley

Re: the Feb. 20 article "Former Sen. David Bradley, a children's advocate, dies."
The wonderful article on former Senator David Bradley emphasized his kindness and his caring for children. It seems he was a terrific person who was liked and respected across party lines. There were even complimentary comments by Senate President Karen Fann and Gov. Doug Ducey. Too bad the majority party members in the state legislature do not subscribe to the caring qualities of Senator Bradley. They seek to pass bills which will underfund our public schools, thereby denying our children the education they deserve. Contact your legislators and ask them to emulate Senator Bradley.
Kathleen Dubbs
West side
