In response to Jeffrey Anthony's Guest Opinion of August 18, I share perspectives as a Board Member of Tucson Electric Power when it sold itself to Fortis Inc. in 2014. While the proposed sale was great for shareholders, I was initially opposed because of the potential impact to Greater Tucson. During the negotiation process, Fortis represented how it planned to keep the local management in place, and how it would enhance the benefits to Tucson. After sale, Fortis continued to drive those commitments. As part of Fortis, TEP has greater flexibility to serve all its customers, including non-profits that continue to benefit greatly. Mr. Anthony's proposal to convert to TEP to a cooperative is flawed in all ways that should matter to Tucsonans. We should continue to recognize the long-term benefits of that wise sale in 2014.