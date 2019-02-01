In response to yesterday's letter "We are fortunate to have the Star":
Using the 31 Jan edition as the sample, half of the Arizona Daily Star's content is indeed written by their staff, but that is largely in the Entertainment (see the "Caliente" insert) and Sports sections. The greatest proportion of the global, national, and regional news comes from The Associated Press, with a fair amount from Capitol Media Services.
The Arizona Daily Star writers certainly aren't slouches, but they are not crafting their fine paper in a vacuum, as they further publish columns and reports from The Washington Post, Tribune Content Agency, New York Daily News, Star Tribune, and Bloomberg News. I subscribe to and support this paper because I value local news, but I would really appreciate more local editorial coverage of state and national happenings vice outsourcing it.
Of course, this isn't going to happen so long as Gannett (USA Today) maintains ownership of both this paper as well as the Arizona Republic.
Mitchell Dawson
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.