Letter: Fossil Fuel Dependency Woes

As the pandemic has shown us, the rejection of common-sense measures (such as wearing a mask) to save lives and protect our economy was all too political. The same is easily said about our fossil fuel dependency, and rising prices of food and gas. We have once again decided to react poorly as opposed to preventing these issues in the first place.

TEP, and many other utility companies, have elected to pass the buck to their customers, raising rates in tandem with gas prices. This is wrong, especially as we head into what will almost certainly be another record-breaking hot summer, with an even greater need for AC use. Curing our addiction to fossil fuels would not only halt the cycle of ever hotter summers but also buffer us against volatile market prices. After all, the sun is free. Arizona has the potential to be one of the leading states for renewable energy in the US. Now is the time for TEP to phase out its fossil fuels.

Nicholas Matthews

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

