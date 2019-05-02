Re: the April 27 article "Court says state must defend its foster care program."
Based on my experience as a foster care parent, the claim that DCS has "a severe shortage of mental, behavioral and other health care services" is correct. Many kids in foster care need more than love and patience. They require professional help beyond the scope of a regular foster parent doing their best. When that assistance does not materialize, foster parents quit. This leads to "severe shortages of foster homes."
Jimmy Bultman
North side
