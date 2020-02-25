Letter: Four things that outraged me

Four things that outraged me in the February 13th Star:
1. Photos of the border wall and the article by Curt Prendergast made me wonder why we are not lying down in front of the bulldozers.
2. Republican legislators seeking to cut Arizona taxes saying, "the state has more money than it needs" when 1/4 of our classrooms do not have qualified teachers due to poor pay.
3. The Republicans seeking to let the Governor appoint the members of the Arizona Corporation Commission. This is the 4th branch of government, which is now elected by the people to watch over our utilities. Look for this on the November ballot.
4. The scariest thing of all was on page 7, where a small article about Roger Stone revealed that Attorney General Barr broke all norms by inserting the Justice Department into Stone's sentencing. This is a real threat to our democracy.
Kathleen Dubbs
West side
