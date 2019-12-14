Tim Steller's article about Col. Frank Milstead illustrates perfectly our elected Gov. and appointed head of DPS's unbelievable sense of entitlement. Milstead used his badge to intimidate a DPS officer and avoid a speeding ticket. This is just wrong on so many levels; the least of which is dishonorable behavior by someone who should be above reproach and abuse of power. Gov. Ducey's dismissive comment that whoever hasn't driven over the speed limit can cast the first stone, shows a total lack of recognition of a dangerous illegal act committed by his appointee. Can we then infer that the posted speed limits are merely a suggestion and we are all free to drive as fast as we want? Gov. Ducey, fire Milstead now! And shame on both of you!
Roberta Porter
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.