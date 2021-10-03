Letter: Fraud is Not Over

The letter written by David Keating must have been written before audits in other states were spreading like a cancer.
Fraud is not over. It is continuing across the United States by the biggest liar of them all--Donald Trump. Does he know he is being untruthful--I believe so.
I used to separate the Trumpers (all who still believe the lie, elected or not) from the Republican Party as a right-wing fiasco. They are all one! What happened the normal Republicans who thought for themselves? Have all Republicans become dangerous to our nation? Is there a normal Republican party?
Toni Kane
Oro Valley
