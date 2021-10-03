 Skip to main content
Letter: Fraud is Not Over
Letter: Fraud is Not Over

The letter written by David Keating must have been written before audits in other states were spreading like a cancer.

Fraud is not over. It is continuing across the United States by the biggest liar of them all--Donald Trump. Does he know he is being untruthful--I believe so.

I used to separate the Trumpers (all who still believe the lie, elected or not) from the Republican Party as a right-wing fiasco. They are all one! What happened the normal Republicans who thought for themselves? Have all Republicans become dangerous to our nation? Is there a normal Republican party?

Toni Kane

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

