Letter: Fraudit now veers into Intimidating voters

The Right "lost its mind" when President Biden and state health departments wanted to send workers door to door to encourage people to get vaccinated against a deadly virus. They claimed it would naturally lead to the government taking away our guns and bibles.
Now, Senate President Karen Fans has no problem sending out people to voters's doors to talk about their perceived "inconsistencies" with ballots. Who are the people being sent out? Do they have any training or experience? Just how far are they authorized to go to intimidate people about their votes?
The "fraudit" conducted by the state Republicans must end. And voters need to remember this egregious waste of taxpayers money come next election cycle. Enough is enough!
Karen Micallef
Oro Valley
