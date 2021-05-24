Letter: Fraudit

Saying the Maricopa County election audit is to answer constituent questions and aid legislative efforts to insure fair accurate future elections superficially sounds nice but clearly is not the purpose. It is a deception effort. Contracting with a no election auditing experience firm for $150,000 to do what really is a full recount and more, not an audit, when both contracting parties knew or should have known the work planned would cost multiples of that is a deception too.
Taking money from one or more other undisclosed entities to get paid what it may really cost to perform the "Fann's audit" has the contractor working for multiple employers with potentially conflicting instructions. We know very little about this aspect but deception is certainly possible.
At what point do Senator Fann and the Bumbling Ninja wade into common fraud waters and trigger legal action to recover the tax payer's money regardless of political motives. AZ AG, where are you?
Clarence Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.