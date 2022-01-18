 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Free Bus Service Is Not Communism
Letter: Free Bus Service Is Not Communism

Whomever said that free bus service is communism did not bother checking the definition from Merriam-Webster: a way of organizing a society in which the government owns the things that are used to make and transport products (such as land, oil, factories, ships, etc.) and there is no privately owned property.

Would the writer also feel that Kansas City, Mo, Albuquerque and Olympia, WA are bastions of communism because they have free bus fare. Lots of other cities are currently studying the idea.

If having free bus fare will help keep some from having to decide whether to pay for bus fare or skip a meal, will reduce air pollution and congestion and help those who do not have access to vehicles get to their jobs, school and appointments, then I am 100% for it, whether it is communism or not.

Dave Abbott

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

