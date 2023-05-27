Once again, our wise city council and genius mayor has decided riders don't have to pay for their bus service. We hear that it will be "free". But we little folks know nothing is free. Now the council and mayor are scrambling for ideas on how to pay for the "free" service. Hmmm.....oh yeah, how about riders pay for it? But no, the rest of us will pay for it one way or another while those in charge pat themselves on the back for "free" service. The council and mayor think "local partners" are going to enthusiastically pitch in money to continue this entitlement for the free stuff. Really? In the meantime, expect layoffs of Sun Tran workers while the busses serve as shelters for the homeless and people crossing the border illegally. The council may as well put rest rooms and wifi on the busses. "Free" bus service will never survive. Make those who use it pay for it. But I guess that's just too much common sense.