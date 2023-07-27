Candidate Ed Ackerley says free bus fares are not free. He cites unrelated arguments such as crime, drugs, and even mental illness as the problem. But he fails to note that free buses invigorate the business community. As the best example, the Sun Link streetcar brings students downtown to shop and eat. Cities are ranked by their transportation and the free rides are part of attracting a trained, educated workforce to Tucson. Small-minded candidates, who run on angry conservative conspiracy theories, need to see the bigger picture. Let's invest in our future! Free bus trips are better than free – they make our community more competitive and prosperous.