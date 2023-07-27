Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Water use of Rosemont mine

Letter: Water use of Rosemont mine

The proposed Rosemont mine in the Santa Rita Mt. Will drain 13 million gallons of water daily from the Tucson aquifer. Previous complaints hav…

Letter: What Wadsack Didn't Do

Letter: What Wadsack Didn't Do

On July 19 the Daily Star published a campaign speech and self-congratulatory missive from Justine Wadsack, State Senator from LD17. This extr…

Comments may be used in print.