Letter: Free Busses
Letter: Free Busses

Perhaps the letter writer who thinks free bus rides are communism should research a bit of political philosophy.

Since when is giving a helping hand to persons of lower income, which we could assume they are, or they would have a car and probably drive, a much easier and faster way of transportation.

I'm wondering if the driver wants us start paying for each book we get at the library, for each fire call, for each road repair, etc. etc. In his view, Because aren't they all communism if a free bus ride is?

Duane Harpet

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

