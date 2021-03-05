Letter: Free hiking not cause of Bighorn Fire

Re: March 3 letter: “For some a win, for many a loss”
When the US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled, in 2012, that Coronado National Forest’s practice of collecting fees for basic access to Mt. Lemmon was illegal, Coronado lost a revenue source for its recreation budget.
The notion that this led to “poor forest management” which led to the “destructive fires” that burned down Mt. Lemmon is quite a stretch.
I agree with the writer that the federal government should provide more support for our land management agencies. The Adams decision simply upheld existing law.
It should also be noted that the phrase “poor forest management” has been used for the past four years, by our former president, as an alternative explanation for the fact that global climate change is wreaking havoc on forests all over the planet.
Greg Lewis, co-plaintiff in Adams v. USFS
Midtown
