Letter: Free masks in Tucson today. Please send leftovers to

Editor:
If there are any masks left from Tucson's free masks outreach today, do you think the City of Tucson can send some of their leftovers masks, if possible, to Sahuarita, Arizona where masks are not required yet are needed despite Sahuarita's mayor's negligence in not requiring masks?
I understand that things are fluid and I may not be up to date. That said, the Mayor of Sahuarita seems to think masks are not necessary last I heard.
Mary Grant
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!