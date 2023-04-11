Regarding free rides on the Tucson's mass transit system. My question is: why do all taxpayers owe everyone a free ride. The great majority of people in this vast country either own cars which they use for transportation or utilize mass transit which they pay to use.
I can see the need for subsidies for low income or destitute citizens, but to provide free transportation for everyone smacks of the welfare society that we are becoming.
William Johnson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.