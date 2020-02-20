Letter: free meals
Letter: free meals

Re: the Feb. 18 letter "Improve gov't programs to feed more children."

In his letter Mr."Punch" Woods, former director of Tucson's Community Food Bank says, "Public school is free. Meals need to be free, too." Mr. Woods does not know the difference between "free" and "tax-supported." Someone always needs to pay for public services. The acronym TANSTAAFL, from a slim, 1971 book stands for "There Ain't No Such Thing As A Free Lunch."

Beverly Rutter

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

