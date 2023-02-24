I keep reading claims that we need free public transportation. Socialists don't understand there is no free lunch anywhere. Someone pays. Buses have to be purchased. Drivers have to be paid. Fuel has to be purchased, etc.

Raising taxes is a negative economic method of paying these costs. When a community is spread out with no big central area where jobs are located, it is very difficult to convince people to use public transportation, so ridership would still be low. Market forces should determine the most efficient means of transportation.