Re: April 5 article "Speech that VIPs don't like is classified as 'disruptive'."
Sometimes, disingenuity can degenerate into simple mendacity. When Bailey Pickens' Opinion-page article (Fri., April 5, 2019) pretends that the potential discipline of students for incidents involving CBP's presence on UA's campus is about free speech, and not about the prevention of free speech, she slides across that line.
As her article makes clear, speech that she disagrees with creates, "an environment of real danger" (her words) and can be prevented … indeed, she infers that it should be prevented. While it's hard to criticize the logic of a string of serial (if obviously heartfelt) non sequiturs, and even tougher if one agrees (as I do, for -thank god- other reasons) with some of her conclusory pronouncements, this abuse of her access to an Opinion-page pulpit is a defense of those who would prevent free speech, not (as she pretends) a defense of free speech.
Vincent Flood
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.