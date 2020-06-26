Letter: Free Vacation!

Trump’s favorite Arizona tour guide, appointed Senator Martha McSally, wants to send all of us on a free vacation! Leave the pandemic, recession and wildfire behind, beat the quarantine fatigue blues! McSally’s proposed TRIP Act (Travel Rebate and Incentive Program) offers every U.S. taxpayer a $4,000 travel tax credit (plus another $500 per child.) An Arizona family of four could enjoy a $9,000 all expenses paid getaway to Laguna or maybe Telluride. All food, lodging, airfare, gas, beverages, live entertainment and snacks covered by Uncle Sam. In Vegas we’ll stay at an exclusive “gaming property” with a pool so huge nobody would believe it! Vacation expenses will be reimbursed with a federal tax credit which, small technicality, you must pay travel expenses out of pocket before getting reimbursed. Antifa, people living paycheck to paycheck and undocumenteds need not apply.
John Stark
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!