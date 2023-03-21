Of course, Senators Justine Wadsack (LD17) and Andy Kern and the rest of the Arizona Freedom Caucus are opposed to Ranked Choice voting. They are afraid they will lose! It easier for their small groups of loud supporters to win in primary elections rather ran against other candidates in general elections. Their arguments about keeping elections simpler and more democratic are the very reasons to support ranked chose elections.
"Nationally, FairVote.org advocates for ranked choice elections, saying it encourages less divisive campaigns, favors more centrist – or at least less extremist – candidates and improves voter participation." Arizona Daily Star 3/17/23
John Higgins
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.