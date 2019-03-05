I tried leafleting the line at a Festival of Books event on 3/3. The leaflet concerned a Tucson community meeting about open records law on 3/16, National Freedom of Information Day.
Sometime after I started, UA police stopped me. They said the UA administration and Festival management both prohibit leafleting on campus. After a discussion about the First Amendment, I left.
For the Tucson community, the Festival is a major community event. The community should be free to network about other community events there, and the UA should try to be a full member of the community, not a sanctuary from it. Policies against non-commercial, non-partisan leafleting on campus should be abolished. I urge those who agree to contact the UA administration and Festival management.
Ironic, that someone sharing information about a “sunshine law” event would be muzzled. The Festival event where the muzzling occurred was called, “Whose Constitution Is It, Anyway?” One may well ask.
Patrick Diehl
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.