Letter: Freedom of the press

Re: Steller’s column, Journalism on Attack. It is sad that the President of Mexico is not trying to help his country be more democratic and safe, but seems to be appeasing the drug cartels. This is another reason why Mexicans are risking their lives to come to the US.
Freedom of the Press is our constitutional right and is what separates true democratic countries from authoritarian ones. Russia has removed or prevented all public media from reporting the real news of Putin’s war on Ukraine. Unfortunately this attitude to attack/stop the freedom of the press was seen during Trump’s administration and continues by his supporters. Arizona Republican leaders and their candidates for governor refuse to seek the truth and instead pursue lies without evidence. Our fundamental constitutional right of Freedom of the Press is being threatened , and if continued, this country risks forsaking democracy for authoritarianism.
Jean Barkley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.