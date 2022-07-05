Letter: Freedom?

We just received the “ArizonaFreedomTeam” flyer in the mail. Their policies directly conflict with the Constitution they say they uphold. Passing the “Life at Conception Act” puts into law a religious belief held by only some of our citizens. The First Amendment prohibits the establishment of any religion over any other. How do you “Ban Critical Race theory” and not violate that same First Amendment guaranteeing free speech? CRT is not taught in any K-12 school in the land. How are they “Championing Medical Freedom”? Does that mean we are free (forced) to die because we cannot afford to access the medical system, as so many cannot? Are we free (forced) to die because vaccines can no longer be required for pandemics? How does banning voting machines secure elections? Who is going to hand count millions of ballots? Are safe, mail- in ballots allowed? Who knows from this flyers nonsense?