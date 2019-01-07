Re: the Jan. 4 letter to the editor "Property tax break for seniors is unjust."
On the comment that seniors should continue to pay ever increasing taxes on their homes, I disagree. Whether or not seniors are a wealthy segment of Arizona is moot, but the flat income caused by sluggish increase of retirement incomes (Social Security and investments, as well as pensions) eventually place seniors in a bind.
As home prices increase in homes in their neighborhood, their property taxes go up. What really is needed is to freeze property taxes the year seniors take their first Social Security checks. They then can live in their homes, paying the original yearly tax, until they decide to sell and move away. They would not be FORCED to move as a result of ever increasing property taxes.
John Cole
Northwest side
