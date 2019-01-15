I have been reading a lot about freezing property taxes for people over 65. They can't because growth is good. Just ask anybody who runs the Government, State, Counties or Cities. Are your water, electric, and Property Taxes bills going up? Thats because there is no money to fix the roads, buy new fire trucks or police cars. It’s why police won’t show up for an accident unless someone is hurt, or come to a robbery unless the robber is on the premise. Thats why you wait through three stop lights to get through an intersection. That’s why all your bills keep going up, it’s because GROWTH PAYS FOR ITSELF. All theses Organizations need money to offer incentives to anyone who signals growth. That’s why they can’t freeze your taxes.
Jose Salgado
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.