Letter: Fresh Water and Wastewater

I see the City of Tucson voted to raise our water rates here in unincorporated Pima County...Surprise,Surprise!
I called the Az. Corporation Commission to inquire why the City didn't have to present their proposal to them since it is a public utility. The Commission told me a municipality is not required to interact with them, however, any private water company does.
Here's an idea. Under the 1979 water agreement reached between the City and the County, Tucson Water provides the fresh water and Pima County handles the wastewater/effluent. How about the County put a surcharge on all City dwellers to help pay for the additional cost of pumping the effluent up to Ina road. Fair is fair!
Richard Aufmuth
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.