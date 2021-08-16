 Skip to main content
Letter: Friday's op-ed page
Letter: Friday's op-ed page

Re: the Aug. 6 article "We must further reduce nuclear weapons."

Kudos to the Daily Star for your op-ed pages on Friday, 8-6. Dr. Raymond Graap's article about reducing the number of nuclear weapons was so important. We need to reduce them until they are down to zero. I've heard him speak and he presents the case against nuclear weapons with passion and knowledge.

Fitz's cartoon coming right above the opinion piece about the law forbidding state mask mandates was just perfect. Janni Simner also writes with passion about standing up and protecting our students and staff even if it means defying the law. This is the perfect example of following a higher law.

Trudy Rubin's piece about protecting female Afghan activists from the Taliban falls in the same category as the above-mentioned items. They all have one common theme: the sanctity of human life and our collective responsibility to do everything in our power to protect it.

Aston Bloom

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

