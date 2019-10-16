October 20 - 26 is National Friends of the Library week. In the Tucson area the Friends of the Pima County Library consists of nearly 300 volunteers who process book donations for resale at monthly community events as well as online. Last year $275,000 was donated to the library, all of which was earmarked for various programs run for preschoolers through older adults.
The Pima County Library system is recognized as one of the top in the nation, with progressive leadership constantly looking for ways to better serve the community. A visit to any of the branches will confirm that commitment. The Friends volunteers take great pride and satisfaction from their ability to contribute to the stature of the system.
It's easy to support the Friends. Just show up at our monthly sales and buy some books! A win-win situation for all.
More info and sale dates are available at pimafriends.com.
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.