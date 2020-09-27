 Skip to main content
Letter: Front Page News Headline
Letter: Front Page News Headline

I had to laugh out loud as I read the headline of a news article this morning: Leaders from both parties vow orderly transition if Trump loses. At least the Star is telling it like it is. Conservatives have no problem saying they will accept the loss, because Conservatives don't protest, riot, loot, and burn. But when Trump wins, there is no way the liberals will promise not to do just that. Because that is the way they handle things, like toddlers having a tantrum. And instead of a parent correcting the child with the tantrum, the liberal leaders are cheering them on.

Lois Kimminau

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

