Letter: Fry's Food charging for cash back
Letter: Fry's Food charging for cash back

Fry's grocery store is now charging 50 cents for your to get money back when you buy groceries. Just another way for big corporations to get more money. Bad idea.

Ron Gagner

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

