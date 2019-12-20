Letter: Fry's Food charging for cash back

Fry's grocery store is now charging 50 cents for your to get money back when you buy groceries. Just another way for big corporations to get more money. Bad idea.
Ron Gagner
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
