Re: the July 26 letter to the editor "Kelly Fryer takes too much credit."
I was privileged to serve on the YWCA of Southern Arizona Board of Directors for over 16 years, the last three with CEO Kelly Fryer. I was also a member of the search committee that recommended Kelly’s selection. We made the right decision.
She moved the YWCA forward with new programs, increased activities and strengthened our financial position. She is a visionary and, as CEO, worked with the board to clarify, establish, direct and implement her goals and objectives to continue the YWCA’s fight for economic and social justice. Kelly is a passionate, smart, knowledgeable and prepared leader.
Patricia Wiedhopf
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.