Re: the July 19 article "El Charro has high hopes for its new hemp tamales."

I was amused with El Charro announcing they are now offering their hemp tamales to the public. I seem to recall El Charro claiming to have invented the chimichanga by an employee who accidentally dropped a burrito into a deep fryer. Now we know this unsubstantiated claim suggests El Charro employees have been consuming hemp tamales a long, long time before they were offered to the public.

Pete Bowden

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

