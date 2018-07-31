Re: the July 19 article "El Charro has high hopes for its new hemp tamales."
I was amused with El Charro announcing they are now offering their hemp tamales to the public. I seem to recall El Charro claiming to have invented the chimichanga by an employee who accidentally dropped a burrito into a deep fryer. Now we know this unsubstantiated claim suggests El Charro employees have been consuming hemp tamales a long, long time before they were offered to the public.
Pete Bowden
Oro Valley
