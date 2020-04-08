Letter: Fry's employees impervious to covid-19
What makes Fry's employees impervious to COVID-19? What's their secret? My wife made me a mask and I got gloves from my insurance company's pharmacy and I use them. I went to Sprouts this morning and all their employees wore gloves and masks. I stopped at Fry's at Ina and Thornydale and none of the dozens of employees I saw wore gloves or masks. It's obvious Fry's doesn't care about it's customers nor its employees or they would provide their employees gloves and masks and require they use them. I won't go back until they get with the program.

Lee Levin

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

