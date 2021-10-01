Letter: Full-Throated Endorsement of Pork Barrel Legislation

I’m certainly not alone being confused about the spending spree that is enveloping our nation’s capital. Let’s skip over the pending $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which could more appropriately be termed, entitlement legislation, and focus on the bipartisan infrastructure bill that’s now thankfully below $1 trillion.
I’m all for bridges but don’t like massive top-down legislation rather preferring a return to grassroots pork-barrel legislation that allows those we elected, Kirkpatrick, Sinema, Grijalva, Kelly and the others, to personally secure federal money for local projects, retaining our trust and vote.
But now Pelosi, McConnell and Schumer run the show and Arizonans are disenfranchised because we never voted for them. Our elected representatives no longer have a name or a voice; what only matters is if there is a (D) or (R) after their names. If Arizona needs a new bridge across the Santa Cruz, let our legislators figure out how add it to a bill funding pig farms in Iowa.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.